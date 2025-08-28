Russian Film Festival to be held across three Chinese cities on September 1-12

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian Film Festival, organized by Roskino together with the Chinese Film Art Research Center and supported by the Russian Ministry of Culture and the State Film Administration of China, will take place in three Chinese cities on September 1-12, Roskino’s press service told TASS.

"Screenings will be held simultaneously in three cities: Beijing, Xining (Qinghai Province) and Lanzhou (Gansu Province). This will be the third festival in China to follow a film marathon format, expanding the geography of Russian-Chinese cultural cooperation," the press service explained.

The festival will be dedicated to two milestone anniversaries celebrated in 2025: the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 80th anniversary of the victory in the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The program will feature eight Russian films: the war dramas "Unlisted", "Karusa", "Blood Type", the adventure drama "North Pole", the family fantasy films "The Frog Princess", "The Town Musicians of Bremen", "Finist: The First Bogatyr", as well as the science-fiction drama "ON and Her".

Russian directors and producers Sergey Korotaev ("Not Listed"), Sergey Bagirov ("Karusa"), Alexander Kott ("North Pole"), Alexey Nuzhny ("The Town Musicians of Bremen"), actress Ekaterina Domashenko ("Blood Type"), along with the CEO of Roskino, Elza Antonova will all be in China for the event.

"Russian cinema is actively entering the international stage, from festivals to wide distribution. Audiences abroad are increasingly discovering contemporary Russian films, which means that cinema is becoming a universal language of dialogue between cultures and is helping to strengthen a positive image of Russia around the world," Antonova stressed, as quoted by the press service.

On international cooperation

The press service noted that within the framework of the China-Russia Years of Culture in 2024-2025, cooperation in the field of cinema has reached a new level. In May 2025, Russia hosted a Chinese Film Festival timed to coincide with the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The central outcome of the events was the signing of a Joint Action Plan for Film Co-Production through 2030. The Russian Film Festival will serve as a reciprocal gesture and will be timed to coincide with the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In August 2025, China participated in the anniversary event Cinema Night 2025. In addition, Roskino presented Russian films at the Changchun Film Festival. September will see the release of the joint Russian-Chinese production "Red Silk" in Chinese cinemas.

In 2024, the Russian Film Festival was held in Beijing, Nanjing and Shenzhen, while screenings of Chinese films took place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Veliky Novgorod and Yekaterinburg.