More than half of Poles support blocking aid to Ukrainians — survey

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Nearly 60% of Poles backed the decision by the country’s President, Karol Nawrocki, to veto the law on extending aid to Ukrainian refugees, according to the results of a survey conducted by the research center SW Research for the portal Onet.

At least 59.8% of respondents supported the Polish leader's decision. The opposite view was shared by 25.4% of respondents, whereas 14.7% of participants in the survey expressed no opinion on the matter.

The survey was conducted online on August 26-27 and involved 814 adult residents of Poland.

On August 25, Nawrocki vetoed a bill that would have extended special status and benefits to Ukrainians who fled to Poland after February 2022. He explained that unemployed Ukrainians should no longer have access to free medical care or child benefits.