Four in five Russians are religious — pollster

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The number of Russians who identify as religious believers is on the rise, with 83% of the population now describing themselves as such, according to Maria Grigorieva, an expert at the political research department of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), who shared the findings during a roundtable organized by the Social Research Expert Institute (EISI) on the theme "Russia - the Heart of Orthodox Civilization."

This year’s survey covered 1,600 adults across 80 regions of Russia.

"Over the past few years, our research has shown a growing interest in religion overall, and in Orthodox Christianity in particular. We've observed this trend since 2021. The share of people identifying as believers has steadily increased and now stands at 83%, up from 76% four years ago," Grigorieva said. She added that this growth suggests religion is increasingly seen as a meaningful institution in society.

According to her, the rise in the number of believers is primarily driven by increased interest in Orthodox Christianity. "The Muslim population remains relatively stable at 6-7%, according to our data. Meanwhile, the share of Orthodox Christians has grown over the past four years — from 62% to 67% — with the most notable growth seen among young adults aged 18 to 24," Grigorieva noted.

She emphasized that the proportion of young people who consider themselves Orthodox Christians has nearly doubled, rising from 25% to 45%. "This clearly shows that religion is becoming a more significant social institution," she said.

Grigorieva also pointed out that the perception of religion has evolved — not just as a source of personal salvation and ideological grounding, but also as a cultural and social force. "There has been a shift in public attitudes toward a broader understanding of religion as a societal institution. For example, in 2015, 55% of respondents said religion helps them in everyday life. Today, that number is 62%," she explained.

When asked what religion means to them, 35% of respondents said it represents a national tradition and the faith of their ancestors. Another 34% see it as a guide to moral and ethical living, 28% as a path to personal salvation and communication with God, and 28% view it as part of global culture and history.

The survey also revealed that 46% of Russians wear religious symbols, 45% try to live by the teachings of their faith, and 43% celebrate religious holidays. Overall, 72% of respondents attend religious services - including 67% of those aged 18 to 24.