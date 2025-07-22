Death toll from Vietnam tourist boat accident climbs to 37 — media

HANOI, July 22. /TASS/. At least 37 people have died and two are still missing after a tourist boat capsized during a sudden thunderstorm in Halong Bay in the north of Vietnam on July 19, the VnExpress news website reported on Tuesday.

Today, rescuers recovered the body of another drowned individual who was on the boat when it was caught in the severe storm in the waters of the South China Sea. The body was found some 1.5 km from the site of the accident, the media outlet specified.

Ten out of the 49 people on the overturned boat have been rescued. So far, 37 people have been confirmed dead and two are still missing.

The updated data indicates that the tourist boat QN-7105 had 46 tourists and three crew members on board, all of them Vietnamese nationals.

The survivors said that the tragedy occurred shortly after the boat left Halong Bay for a tourist trip to nearby islands. The vessel was caught in a sudden thunderstorm with gusty winds, causing it to capsize and subsequently sink.