Commissioner for children's rights calls Kiev's accusations of child abduction baseless

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova called the Kiev regime’s accusations that Russia abducted Ukrainian children baseless: the cases of children from Ukraine being in Russia are isolated and related to family situations.

"These are just some baseless accusations against us. And I'm saying that if you and I dig deeper, the figures were 900,000 [allegedly abducted children], 200,000, 90,000, 20,000, and at the end a list of 339 children," Lvova-Belova told reporters.

According to her, when they talk about thousands of allegedly abducted children, it means "on the other side, in Ukraine, there must be thousands of crying mothers demanding that these children be returned to them. I haven't seen any. The ones that appeared — there were family situations - there were children with their grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles, or one of their relatives on our territory. And, of course, if the child expressed a desire, if we understood that we needed to step in, we did so," Lvova-Belova said.

She added that in the course of daily work with the commissioner for human rights in Ukraine, isolated family cases were identified.

"We have been working on them since 2022 on behalf of the president and do not politicize this topic. The main thing for us is that children should be brought up in a family," Lvova-Belova said.

According to her, as a result of this work, 22 children from 15 families have been reunited with relatives in Russia, and 101 children from 81 families have been reunited with relatives in Ukraine and in third countries.