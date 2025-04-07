IAEA, Russia's nuclear watchdog do check at ZNPP fuel storage facility, give thumbs up

MELITOPOL, April 7. /TASS/. Specialists from the Russian Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have completed an inspection of the equipment at the storage facility holding spent nuclear fuel at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the nuclear and environmental watchdog reported.

"Experts from the Russian Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision in the presence of IAEA experts conducted an assessment of the operational condition of the ZNPP’s spent fuel storage facility. No safety-related problems were found," the agency's website said.

Radiation levels at the site remain within normal limits, the nuclear and environmental watchdog added.

The ZNPP, located in Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. It is Europe’s largest nuclear power generation facility. At the end of February 2022, the facility was seized by Russian forces. Since then, Ukrainian military units have periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the plant itself using drones, heavy artillery, and multiple rocket launchers. All six units of the Zaporozhye NPP are in a cold shutdown mode and are not producing electricity.