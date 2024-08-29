Over 210 trucks with humanitarian cargoes reach Gaza in past day — portal

TEL AVIV, August 29. /TASS/. More than 210 trucks with humanitarian cargoes and six gas cylinders entered the Gaza Strip during the past day, the Ynet News portal said, citing the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) under Israel’s defense ministry.

According to COGAT, 165 trucks entered Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing, and 51 - via the Erez crossing. Humanitarian cargoes included food, medical equipment and medicine, including polio vaccine.

Humanitarian organizations are blaming Israel for willfully restricting Gaza population’s access to humanitarian aid. Israel insists that there are no restrictions.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.