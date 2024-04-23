Moscow Zoo delegation arrives in North Korean capital — media

SEOUL, April 23. /TASS/. A Moscow Zoo delegation headed by Director General Svetlana Akulova has arrived in Pyongyang by plane, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The delegation arrived yesterday. No other information was provided.

Russia and North Korea have intensified bilateral exchanges since late 2023. In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia. His talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin took place on September 13 at the Vostochny spaceport.

In March, Pyongyang residents gave a standing ovation to a performance of "Sleeping Beauty" by the ballet company from the Mariinsky Theater's Primorsky stage. That month, a delegation headed by Primorsky Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako arrived in North Korea to develop humanitarian relations between the two countries.

The KCNA previously reported that Russian artists from the Krasnoyarsk State Academic Dance Ensemble of Siberia named after Mikhail Godenko, the Academic Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Army named after A. V. Alexandrov and the Central Border Ensemble of the Russian Federal Security Service, as well as singer Oleg Gazmanov took part in the April Spring Friendship Art Festival, which was held in North Korea.