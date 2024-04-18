Mystery surrounds dolphin deaths on Black Sea coast, investigation underway

KRASNODAR, April 18. /TASS/. The Azov and Black Sea Interdistrict Environmental Prosecutor’s Office is looking into the death of dolphins on the Black Sea coast in Anapa, as their remains have been sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death, the Krasnodar Region Prosecutor’s Office reported in its Telegram channel.

Earlier, a number of local Telegram channels published a series of photos and videos showing dead dolphins in the city of Anapa. Over the past few weeks, local residents have found several dozen dead dolphins.

"The Azov and Black Sea Interdistrict Environmental Prosecutor’s Office is carrying out investigative measures after the discovery of dead dolphins on the shore of the Black Sea in Anapa, specifically to establish the cause of death for the animals. Currently, the corpses of the discovered mammals have been sent for examination in order to establish the cause of death," the report says.

According to the mayor's office, several dozen dead dolphins washed ashore in the area between the village of Vityazevo and the village of Blagoveshchenskaya on Wednesday alone. The authorities are working to remove the bodies. "The mayor's office is organizing a cleanup of the territory. Specialists of the municipal enterprise 'Association of resort services' are collecting and removing the carcasses for further disposal. The work will be completed today," the administration said on its Telegram channel.

Experts noted that there has been a sharp increase in the number of dolphin deaths recently, but exact figures are not available, Director of the Scientific and Ecological Center for Dolphin Rescue Delpha Tatyana Beley told TASS. She also said that many decomposed dolphin bodies have been found on the coast, which speaks to how long ago they died.