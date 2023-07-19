Special op participants must be provided with civilian career opportunities — Putin

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Participants of the special military operation must be provided with career opportunities "not only in the Armed Forces, but at the civilian level as well," Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

During the meeting of the "Russia - a country of opportunities" non-profit observation council Tuesday, Putin talked to Ilya Shtokman, winner of the 'Leaders of Russia' competition, who volunteered for the special military operation and serves as the head of the regiment’s psychological department.

"First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration - Sergey Kiriyenko - is present here; he often visits the special operation area personally. But, right now, I ask him as the deputy head of the administration to take note of such people, taking into account their career opportunities in the interest of the country, not only in the armed forces, but at the civilian level as well," Putin said.

The president also wished Shtokman success.

"I hope that, after gaining this life experience, you will return to peaceful life, after fulfilling your duties where you currently are and where you are truly needed, and will continue your life’s work as you see fit," Putin added.