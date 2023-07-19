Over 8,000 people evacuated, 2,200 rescued after Kakhovka dam collapse

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. More than 8,600 people were evacuated and over 2,200 were rescued after the collapse of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said on Wednesday.

"After Ukraine’s act of sabotage against the Kakhovka HPP, prompt steps were taken to provide assistance to people in the flooded settlements. Over 8,600 people were evacuated during a rescue operation. Russian Emergencies Ministry personnel rescued over 2,200 victims," he specified, addressing the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament).

Kurenkov added that fire and rescue teams had pumped water from over 350 buildings. A total of 336 social facilities and apartment buildings were disinfected.