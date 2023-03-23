Defense of Krasnoyarsk Governor’s son Artyom Uss unaware of his location

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Defense of Russian entrepreneur Artyom Uss, detained in Italy, is unaware of his location, one of his lawyers said Thursday.

"I am unaware of his location," lawyer Alexander Surzhin, who works in Strasbourg, said, refraining from any further comments.

Earlier, Italy’s ANSA reported that Artyom Uss left his apartment in Milan, where he stayed under house arrest, adding that a search for the Russian national is underway.

According to the report, the detainee violated the house arrest conditions by arbitrarily removing his tracking bracelet.

Earlier, a Milan court approved Uss’ extradition to the US, where he is charged with evasion of sanctions and money laundering.