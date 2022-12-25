New Russian regions receive medical insurance system documents — Fund

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Federal Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund has handed over documents for organization of operations of territorial funds and the compulsory health insurance system to administrations of new Russian regions, the Fund’s press service told TASS.

A specific feature of operations of territorial funds in new Russian regions will be their discharge of medical insurer functions in respect of issuing compulsory health insurance policies, payments for medical care, control of its quality and protection of rights of patients.