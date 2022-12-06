Russian official reveals number of children killed in traffic accidents in 2022

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. More than 480 children have died in traffic accidents since the beginning of the year in Russia which is half the number of road fatalities among children in 2010-2011, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate on Road Safety of Russia’s Interior Ministry Oleg Ponaryin said on Tuesday.

"In 2010-2011, the number of child traffic deaths nationwide was around 1,000 so we were practically losing [the equivalent of] one school annually. Last year, we approached a figure of 554 child [traffic] fatalities. As of now, according to the current data, 484 children have lost their lives," he said at a press conference in TASS dedicated to summarizing the results of measures to prevent child traffic accidents within the framework of the federal project on road safety.

He noted that this situation is unsatisfactory and there is still a lot of work ahead on amending it. "We know how to work, we know which forms of work are optimal. We have the resources for this, including on implementing the ‘Traffic Safety’ federal project within the ‘Safe and Quality Roads’ national project," the official explained.

He reiterated that additionally, in accordance with the national goals, the overall mortality figures from road accidents should decrease 3.5 fold by 2030 versus 2017. "Above all, this concerns our children," Ponaryin emphasized.