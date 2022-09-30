Russia needs entire society to consolidate — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia needs the entire society to consolidate to preserve its national culture, language and history, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony for accepting four new territories into Russia on Friday.

"We are fighting today so that it never occurs to anyone that Russia, our people, our language, our culture can be blotted out of history. Today we need the entire society to consolidate," he said.

"For a great historical Russia, for future generations, for our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We need to protect them from the monstrous experiments that aim to cripple their consciousness and soul," the president said. "Our values are love of humankind, mercy and compassion."