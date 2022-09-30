Putin's speech on accession of Donbass and other liberated territories lasted 38 minutes

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech on the accession of the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions lasted 38 minutes, according to TASS calculations. The speech began a little later than announced, at 15:17, and ended at 15:55 Moscow time.

The Russian leader’s speech was the first part of the solemn ceremony in the Kremlin. Immediately afterwards, the signing of treaties on the four regions joining Russia began.

Eight years ago, Putin already spoke at a similar ceremony: then Crimea and Sevastopol became part of Russia, also as a result of a referendum. Putin's 2014 address lasted 45 minutes.

A few days ago, the DPR, the LPR, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions held referendums on joining Russia. Residents of the regions supported this decision by a majority vote.