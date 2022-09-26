Rossiya airline to start flying to Hurghada from Sochi on October 30

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Rossiya airline plans to open flights from Sochi to Hurghada on October 30, the company said in a statement on Monday. Aeroflot, its parent company, will sell tickets to those flights.

"Flights from the southern transport hub to the popular Egyptian resort will start on October 30," the company said, adding that flights will be performed by SSJ 100, and that five flights per week are planned.

Earlier, the air carrier said it also planned to start flights from Sochi to Sharm el-Sheikh on October 30.