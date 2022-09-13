Defense plant employee arrested for high treason in Moscow Region, FSB reports

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. A defense plant employee has been arrested by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Moscow Region for high treason, the federal agency told TASS on Tuesday.

"A Russian national was convicted of high treason for transferring data to Ukraine to the detriment of Russia’s security," the FSB reported.

The convict was a quality-control director at an aircraft factory. "Having access to classified top-secret technical documents, the individual, a resident of the Moscow Region, took photos of fragments of the drawings of combat jet details using his mobile phone and transferred the data to a Ukrainian national, who is an employee of an Odessa aviation factory, through electronic communication channels," the FSB specified.

A criminal case has been opened on charges of high treason, and the defendant has been remanded in custody.