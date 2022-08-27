Putin signs decree to allow Donbass and Ukrainian residents to stay in Russia indefinitely

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed to allow residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as Ukrainians to stay in Russia indefinitely.

"Citizen of DPR, LPR and Ukraine are entitled to temporarily stay in Russia without time limit," the document says.

To do that, citizens of mentioned states must undergo compulsory dactyloscopy, photographing and medical examination for absence of drugs or psychoactive substances’ use, absence of infectious diseases and HIV infection.

According to the document, the decision was made "in order to protect the rights and freedoms of man and citizen, based on universally recognized principles and norms of international humanitarian law" in accordance with the Russian Constitution and the federal law "on legal status of foreigners in the Russian Federation."

The decree also allows citizens of DPR, LPR and Ukraine work in Russia without obtaining work permit first.