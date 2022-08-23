Interpol refuses to comment on requests for tracing Dugina’s suspected murderer

PARIS, August 23. /TASS/. The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) can neither confirm nor refute the receipt of a request for putting Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who is suspected of murdering Russian journalist Darya Dugina, on the wanted list, the Interpol Press Office told TASS on Tuesday.

"If or when police in any of INTERPOL’s 195 member countries share information with the General Secretariat in Lyon in relation to investigations and individuals, this information remains under the ownership of that member country. INTERPOL does not therefore comment on specific cases or individuals except in special circumstances and with the approval of the member country concerned," it said. "We would advise you to contact the relevant national police authorities for any information relating to this individual."

Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Tuesday it plans to put Vovk on the wanted list.

Darya Dugina was killed in the evening of August 20, when an explosive device went off in her car travelling along a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, the Moscow Region.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Monday that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the FSB, the murder was devised by the Ukrainian special service and the perpetrator was Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia.