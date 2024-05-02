Over 30 protesters against delimitation detained on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Armenian police have detained over 30 people blocking a mined area on the border with Azerbaijan in an attempt to prevent the delimitation process, an Armenian Interior Ministry spokesperson said.

"Thirty-one people were detained for defying police orders," the spokesperson noted, adding that the incident had taken place near the village of Kirants.

Opposition lawmaker Garnik Danielyan said on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) that police officers had used force and there were minors among those detained.

The protest continues as another group of demonstrators is blocking a section of a highway connecting Armenia and Georgia near Kirants.

Protests against a decision made by Yerevan and Baku to carry out a border delimitation and demarcation process with Armenia handing four villages over to Azerbaijan have been going in Armenia’s Tavush Region for ten days.