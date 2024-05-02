Number of flooded residential buildings in Russia decreases by nearly 800

TASS, May 2. The number of residential buildings under water due to spring floods in Russia decreased by 783 over the day to 6,308, the emergency services reported.

"In Russia, 783 residential buildings in 10 settlements and 6 garden communities were cleared of water over the last 24 hours. The total number of flooded residential buildings on the second of May is 6,308," a spokesperson said.

According to him, 20,749 household plots are still flooded, which is 1,518 less than the day before. "The number of flooded low-water bridges and sections of highway also decreased — to 47 and 85, respectively," added the emergency services' representative. As before, the majority of flooded residential buildings and household plots remain in the Orenburg and Kurgan regions.