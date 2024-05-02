Holy Fire from Jerusalem to be delivered to Moscow on Orthodox Great Saturday

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. A delegation from the Foundation of St. Andrew the First-Called will deliver the Holy Fire from the Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher to Moscow on Orthodox Great Saturday, the Foundation said on its website.

"On May 4, the delegation of the Foundation of St. Andrew the First-Called will bring the Holy Fire by a special flight from the Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher to Moscow. Representatives of different dioceses will be able to take the Holy Fire in the Vnukovo Airport," the Foundation informed.

The Foundation’s delegation will bring the Holy Light to the Christ the Savior Cathedral during the Patriarch’s Easter service. Lamps with the Holy Fire will also be delivered to fifteen temples in Moscow.