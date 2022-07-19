COVID incidence growing in Russia due to new Omicron subvariants — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The growth of COVID incidence in Russia is linked with the spread of new subvariants of the Omicron strain, Russia’s sanitary watchdog said on Tuesday.

"Following the spread of new subvariants of the Omicron strain, we observe a growth in COVID-19 incidence, but the disease cause by the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants typically has a mild form of an acute respiratory disease," it said.

As many as 29,536 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Russia throughout the 28th week of the year, with a morbidity rate standing at 20.13 cases per 100,000 of the population, or up by 30.2% on the previous week.