Russian sanitary watchdog sees no need for restrictions amid coronavirus case growth

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) sees no need to impose epidemiological restrictions amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases, the agency’s press service told reporters.

"A significant change in the number of serious cases and hospitalizations is highly unlikely amid the spread of new omicron variants with increased human-to-human transmission potential," Rospotrebnadzor said.

"Symptoms caused by BA.4/BA.5 sub-variants are milder than those of alpha or delta," it said. "Imposing any epidemiological restrictions is not required amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases.".