Locarno Film Festival lineup to include new movie by Russia’s Alexander Sokurov

GENEVA, July 6. /TASS/. Russian director Alexander Sokurov’s movie Skazka (or Fairytale) has been included in the lineup of the Locarno Film Festival scheduled to take place in the first half of August, according to the festival’s website.

The organizers said that the Russian classic film director’s picture had been included in the Concorso Internationale (or International Competition) program along with other world premiers vying for the Pardo d'oro (or Golden Leopard) awards.

The film is a Russia-Belgium co-production on World War II. The director said earlier that "from the standpoint of technology <...> and content, the movie is made in a manner that is uncommon in the world." Sokurov added that the meanings that the picture conveyed "are far more complicated that some festivals need." According to him, the flick had not been screened at the Cannes Film Festival because its organizers had said they "are afraid to show such things."

Alexander Sokurov is a renowned Russian movie director who holds the Russian State Award and the Nika Award, and the European Film Awards.