ST. PETERSBURG, June 30. /TASS/. There are still about 1,000 people, including civilians, on the premises of the Azot steel plant in Severodonetsk, the first deputy interior minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic said on Thursday.

"Reports are varying, but there are no more than 1,000 people on the premises of the Azot plant, with 600-800 remaining, but our forces have been working in this direction, evacuating people. There are civilians among them," including children, women and elderly people, Roman Vedmedenko told TASS.

He did not say when the people would be liberated, redirecting the question to the military.

"Everything’s changing. It’s hard to say [when], but the one thing I know is we will win," Revenko concluded.

On Saturday, the LPR’s People’s Militia with the support of Russian troops completely liberated Severodonetsk, with the entire territory of the Azot plant placed under control of LPR forces. The military have been evacuating civilians being kept hostage by Ukrainian nationalists from the neo-Nazi Aidar battalion.

The LPR’s ambassador to Russia, Rodion Miroshnik, earlier reported on his Telegram channel that more than 150 civilians fled underground bunkers in the Azot plant on Monday.