FSB detains Islamic State financier who funded 2017 terrorist attack in Istanbul

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s federal security FSB has detained an accomplice of the international terrorist organization Islamic State who was responsible for funding terrorists, in particular the 2017 terrorist attack in Istanbul, the FSB’s public relations center told TASS.

"As part of a criminal case being investigated by the Investigative Committee in the Republic of Dagestan under part 1 of article 205.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code (assistance to terrorist activities), a Russian citizen identified as Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov was detained. He turned out to be a member of a clandestine cell of the international terrorist organization Islamic State," the FSB. He was detained in a joint operation by the FSB, the Investigative Committee, the Interior Ministry, and the financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring.

According to the FSB, the man repeatedly came to the attention of law enforcement agencies in connection with his involvement in terrorism-related crimes. "Abdurakhmanov had sent cash to persons reasonably suspected of terrorism. In particular, his money was used to commit a terrorist attack in the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on January 1, 2017," the FSB said.

The mass shooting in the night club left 39, including one Russian woman, dead. The perpetrators were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Abdurakhmanov’s home was searched and bank cards, mobile telephones, PCs and religious and propagandistic literature were confiscated. Abdurakhmanov’s brothers are militants participating in combat operations against government troops in Syria. All are on an international wanted list.

The Investigative Committee has said Abdurakhmanov has been charged with financing terrorism.

"At the investigators’ request Abdurakhmanov has been remanded in custody," the IC said.