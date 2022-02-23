Serbian filmmaker Kusturica likely to get Russian citizenship in the future

SOCHI, February 23. /TASS/. Renowned Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica believes it is early to request Russian citizenship now, but is ready to do this in the future, he said after a concert at the Sochi Winter International Arts Festival.

"This is very early. This will be done later," Kusturica said, answering a TASS question whether he planned on requesting Russian citizenship.

On February 21, Kusturica accepted a proposal of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu to become the director of the Central Academic Theater of the Russian Army.

Kusturica told reporters that he would start rehearsals at the theater as director by the end of the year.

"We will have done rehearsals by the end of the year," he said adding that he would be reshaping the theater’s program.

The Serb film director and musician announced that his band called The No Smoking Orchestra was on their final tour. On Wednesday, the band performed at the Sochi Winter International Arts Festival directed by Yury Bashmet.

"You know this tour is our farewell one," Kusturica said from the stage.