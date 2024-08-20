Russian embassy slams 'immoral' statements by top UK defense official on Kursk Region

LONDON, August 20. /TASS/. UK Defense Secretary John Healey’s statements on the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region are deeply immoral and detached from reality, the Russian Embassy in London said.

"We strongly condemn the statements made by UK Defense Secretary John Healey in the British press on August 18," the embassy said in a statement. "The top defense official clumsily tried to justify the Kiev regime's actions, including in the Kursk Region, and London's support for them against the background of increased global tensions with some considerations of Ukrainian self-defense and UK security," the diplomats pointed out.

The Russian embassy said that Healy's "lamentations" about growing instability in the world are "steeped in hypocrisy." "After all, it was his country - and if you look back a couple of decades ago, his [Labor] party made a lot of effort to ensure that the situation in a number of regions of the world reached a boiling point. This fully applies to the Ukrainian crisis as well - both in terms of London's active participation in fomenting it and in the subsequent disruption of peace talks," the Russian embassy emphasized.

‘Absurdity of references to UN Charter’

The diplomats opined that "by publicly endorsing Kiev's criminal adventure in the Kursk Region, the current UK authorities, like their Conservative predecessors, are condoning the line of escalation pursued by the Kiev regime, which dramatically increases the scale of risks." "Apparently, London is not embarrassed by the absurdity of invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter to justify the looting, pillaging, hostage-taking and destruction of civilian property committed by Ukrainian militants," the Russian embassy added.

"Deeply immoral are John Healey's statements about 'pride' in connection with the UK's support for Ukraine: first and foremost, the civilian population of the Russian regions, against whom the Kiev regime is using the very weapons. It is their transfer that the top defense official is so proud of," the statement said. The embassy pointed out that such statements are also immoral "in relation to the victims of Nazism," as "the blatant use of SS symbols by Ukrainian 'recipients' of British military aid speaks for itself."

The Russian embassy stressed that with such "theses London itself reveals its own involvement in the planning of this and other escalatory actions of the Kiev regime." "At the same time, Healy's statements about the imaginary goals of the Ukrainian invasion of Russia and the allegedly achieved results are detached from reality. The pace of the liberation of Donbass by the Russian army shows that Kiev's adventure did not affect the course of the special military operation. And the footage of destroyed and captured Western equipment in the Kursk Region clearly shows what the situation on the ground is turning out to be for the Ukrainian armed forces in contrast to the victory speeches of Ukrainian politicians and self-proclaimed UK experts," the embassy noted.

The Russian diplomats emphasized that many Britons "see through" the failure of the line of their own military and political leadership, "which, instead of solving the pressing problems of their own country, continues to speculate about threats allegedly emanating from Russia and seeks to prolong the Ukrainian crisis.".