American family escapes moral decline in US, seeks asylum, better life in Russia

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian Interior Ministry officials have granted temporary asylum to an American couple with three children seeking a better life for their family in Russia, Spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

"Another American family has chosen to relocate to our country and live here. My colleagues from the Moscow Region’s branch of the Russian Interior Ministry issued certificates of temporary asylum on the territory of Russia to the Heyer’s and their children," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Volk added that Leo and Chantel Heyer were born and raised in New York. They are Christians and have three children. The family's decision to move to Russia stemmed from their distaste for the dissolution of traditional moral and family values in American society, as well as the poor education system. The adult members of the family were worried about the future of their children.

"In the future, Leo and Chantel plan to get Russian citizenship, because they know that in our country traditional values are protected by the state. They say it is safer here, the level of education is better, large families are supported," Volk concluded.