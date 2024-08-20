Ukrainian troops retreating from Kupyansk use civilians as human shields — expert

LUGANSK, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces, while leaving the area of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, are trying to use local residents as human shields, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In the Kupyansk area, retreating Ukrainian troops are trying to dodge shelling attacks, using civilians as cover," he said citing his own sources.

He specified that due to losing a number of positions in the area of Peschanoye, the adversary began redeploying personnel, arms and military hardware from the line of combat engagement to Kovsharovka. In order to take cover from strikes by Russian forces, Ukrainian troops are hiding armored hardware and motor vehicles in civilian buildings with soldiers housed in civilian residences. "Also, checkpoints have been set up around Kovsharovka through which civilians are not allowed to pass. Essentially, the remaining residents of Kovsharovka are being held hostage by Ukrainian armed formations," Marochko stressed.