Russia continues to suppress Ukrainian breakthrough attempts in Kursk area — top commander

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian troops are suppressing Ukrainian breakthrough attempts in the Kursk area around the clock, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

"Our situation is completely under control. The enemy is trying to break through into our territory around the clock. All these attempts end with the elimination of the enemy and the burning of the equipment. That is why we are destroying the enemy's reserves," he told TASS.