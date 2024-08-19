Musk says he did not donate Tesla Cybertruck to Chechnya’s head

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. US billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he did not donate a Cybertruck electric pickup to Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia’s Chechnya Region.

Kadyrov said earlier that he had received a Tesla Cybertruck from Musk. He announced plans to send the vehicle to the zone of Russia’s special military operation and invited Musk to visit Chechnya’s capital of Grozny.

"Are you seriously so retarded that you think I donated a Cybertruck to a Russian general? That’s amazing," Musk responded to an X social media user who had claimed that the billionaire "is providing vehicles ready for military use to sanctioned enemies of America."