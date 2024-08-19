FACTBOX: Drone attack leads to diesel blaze at warehouse in Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 19. /TASS/. Eighteen people were injured in the city of Proletarsk in the Rostov Region after falling debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) set diesel fuel ablaze at an industrial site, the district’s administration said on its official website.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the event.

The circumstances

- On the morning of August 18, the Rostov Region’s governor Vasily Golubev reported that air defenses had repelled a UAV attack in the southeast of the region.

- Falling debris caused a diesel fuel fire on the territory of an industrial site in Proletarsk.

- Golubev later clarified that firefighting efforts had been suspended due to another UAV attack, after which firefighters returned to fight the blaze.

- According to the district’s administration, firefighters are still working to put out the fire, and there is no threat of the flames spreading to residential buildings and neighboring facilities.

Victims

- According to the latest data, 18 people were injured.

- The governor reported that emergency workers were also injured during the extinguishing.

- According to Golubev, 18 firefighters had to receive medical care, with 14 of them being treated at the scene.

- The rest were taken to the region's main hospital; they are in a moderate condition after receiving burns.

The reaction of the authorities

- A state of emergency has been declared in Proletarsk.

- The district’s authorities also announced that they were taking donations to help firefighters, namely carbonated water, energy drinks, painkillers, syringes, eye drops, and burn treatment supplies.