Russia, Azerbaijan start producing oil tankers — Putin

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Russia and Azerbaijan start producing modern tankers of river-sea class, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"The Russian United Shipbuilding Corporation in cooperation with the Baku Shipbuilding Plant start producing modern river-sea class tankers for carriage of petroleum products. Their use, particularly on the Azov-Black Sea and Caspian routes, will make it possible to noticeably scale up deliveries of energy resources to global markets," the Russian leader said.

Putin also noted joint plans of Russia and Azerbaijan on implementation of the North - South projects, which will make it possible "to approach coasts of the Indian Ocean and use these routes with mutual benefits and for the mutual interest.