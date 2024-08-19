Russian paratroopers destroy Ukrainian mortar team, infantry in stronghold in DPR

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. An armored group of Russia’s 106th Guards Airborne Division destroyed a Ukrainian mortar team and enemy infantry in a stronghold near the settlement of Pereyezdnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Units of the 106th Guards Airborne Division carry out active combat operations in the Seversk direction of the special military operation. After receiving a target - a mortar team and an infantry group of up to five men sheltered in a stronghold - the paratroopers advanced to prepared positions, following which they opened fire at designated coordinates from a safe firing position while adjusting fire from a drone. After finishing the gunfire, the crews promptly changed their positions to evade enemy retaliatory fire," the ministry said in a statement.

Active operations by assault groups of Tula paratroopers are supported by armored groups on BMD-4M fourth-generation airborne assault vehicles, which deliver fire from sheltered firing positions, it said.

The paratroopers’ armored group was followed by assault teams. They completed the enemy’s rout, seized the stronghold, cleared it of Ukrainian militants and handed it over to the holding force, it said.