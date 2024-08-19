GENICHESK, August 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops do not have enough munitions in the Kakhovka area, commander of a howitzer artillery division of the 81st self-propelled artillery regiment from Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr known under the call sign Arzamas told reporters.

"Currently, the adversary’s shell shortage is palpable, which definitely helps us out," he said.

Replying to a question by TASS, the commander added that despite this, he does not see any change in strategy from the Ukrainian armed forces in his area of responsibility. "The adversary is still trying to break through to the islands from the right bank in order to gain a foothold for an offensive, but I don’t think they’ll succeed," Arzamas stressed.