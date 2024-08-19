Russian grenade launchers take it to enemy troop clusters near Kursk

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of how operators of grenade launchers from the Battlegroup North delivered a strike on clusters of Ukrainian troops in border areas of the Kursk Region.

"Crews manning AGS-17 Plamya automatic grenade launchers from the Battlegroup North have taken concentrations of small Ukrainian mobile groups under control in a border area of the Kursk Region." "The military is conducting supplementary reconnaissance to expose detached enemy groups and wipe out manpower, including using AGS-17 Plamya automatic grenade launchers," the ministry said in a statement.

Operators of grenade launchers open massive fire to hit the enemy. Immediately upon attacking, Russian troops take cover to escape enemy drones.