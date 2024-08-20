Russian marines capture several Ukrainian servicemen in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Black Fleet’s 810th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade have captured several Ukrainian servicemen, destroyed nine units of the enemy's equipment and seized two Stryker armored fighting vehicles during fighting in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the military, the marines stopped the advance of the column of Ukrainian formations.

"During the fighting, nine units of enemy military equipment were destroyed, including Stryker and Kozak armored fighting vehicles, HMMWV truck, as well as fighters of Ukraine’s 82nd separate airborne assault brigade. Two Stryker armored fighting vehicles, a Canadian-made Roshel armored vehicle and a Cougar vehicle were captured," the ministry pointed out. According to Russian servicemen, the enemy did not expect such a tough repulse.

The ministry also pointed out that after unsuccessful frontal attacks, the Ukrainian military tried to bypass the Russian fighters, but thanks to the ingenuity of the commander of the assault group their plan failed. Then the marines were able to take advantageous positions for further control of movement and destruction of the enemy's light and heavy equipment.