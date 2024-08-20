{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Power facilities damaged in northern Ukraine

According to the administration, over 18,500 consumers in 72 settlements were cut off from power as a result

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Energy facilities have been damaged in the Sumy Region in northern Ukraine, causing blackouts in some areas, the region's administration has reported.

According to its Telegram channel, over 18,500 consumers in 72 settlements were cut off from power as a result. The administration added that the damage was recorded in the Glushkovsky District, but did not specify the affected infrastructure.

The officials noted that emergency recovery and restoration efforts are underway.

Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
