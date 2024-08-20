Ukraine fires 220 shells, 33 UAVs at Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, August 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Belgorod Region with 223 munitions and 33 drones over the past day, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the Ukrainian armed forces fired 95 munitions during 16 shelling attacks, as well as eight UAVs on the settlements of Shebekino, Krasnoye, Voznesenovka, Malomikhailovka, Murom, Nezhegol, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Pervoye Tseplyaevo, Sereda, Maryino and Mukhin. Fifteen private houses, windows in three apartment buildings, 17 cars, outbuildings, three commercial facilities, one social and one infrastructure facility, as well as power lines were damaged," he wrote.

The governor added that seven drones attacked four settlements in the Belgorod district. Four private houses, ten cars, two industrial enterprises, a power line and a communications infrastructure facility were damaged.

In the Borisovsky district, the villages of Borisovka, Baitsury and Gruzskoye were attacked with five drones and two munitions in one shelling. "Three cars and two private houses were damaged. One civilian was wounded as a result of a drone attack near the settlement of Borisovka," Gladkov said.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky and Yakovlevsky districts, ten shells and three UAVs were fired, one private house and one outbuilding were damaged. In the Volokonovsky district, four settlements were attacked with 33 munitions and six drones. A private house, a power line and a communications facility were damaged.

According to the governor, 83 shells and four kamikaze drones were fired at the Grayvoronsky district. "A private house was partially destroyed in the settlement of Gorkovsky as a result of an ammunition attack. In the village of Bezymeno, one private house was burned down. One car was damaged in the village of Poroz," the governor said.