Russian law enforcers probe into actions of US journalists in Sudzha — MFA

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian law enforcement agencies are studying the circumstances related to the actions of journalists of the US daily The Washington Post in Sudzha, the Kursk Region, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told TASS.

Earlier, The Washington Post newspaper published an article about the situation in Sudzha, saying that its reporters had entered the territory of the Kursk Region together with Ukrainian troops.

"Russian law enforcement agencies are studying the facts and background in connection with the actions of American journalists," Zakharova noted.

Earlier, Italian ambassador Cecilia Piccioni was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over the illegal entry of journalists from the Italian state broadcaster RAI (Radiotelevisione italiana) into the Kursk Region for covering an attack by Ukrainian militants. A strong protest was expressed to her.