MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost somewhere in the vicinity of 340 servicemen over the day, and total losses for the entire time of hostilities in the region now stand at around 2,640 military personnel. The Russian Armed Forces have defeated the enemy in the Krupets settlement in the Kursk Region, regaining control of the territory, the ministry reported. Major General Apti Alaudinov, deputy head of the Main Military and Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces and commander of the Akhmat special forces, reported that the Russian military had cleared Martynovka of Ukrainian troops.

Most of the residents in border areas have been evacuated, the Emergencies Ministry said.

TASS has gathered key facts about the situation.

Situation in the region

- The Russian Armed Forces have eliminated the enemy and regained control over the village of Krupets in the Kursk Region.

- The battlegroup North repulsed an attack near Kremyanoye.

- The Russian military also thwarted another attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, inflicting fire damage on areas where enemy units were deployed south of Kremyanoye and west of Russkaya Konopelka.

- The Russian army foiled attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces' mobile groups to break through deep into Russian territory in the areas of Varvarovka, Safonovka, Sheptukhovka, Kauchuk, Alekseevsky and Matveevka.

- Enemy contingents were hit in the areas of Olgovka, Snagosti, Pogrebki, Mirny, Zaoleshenka, Uspenovka and Yuzhny.

- The Russian military destroyed a convoy and 15 fuel tankers near Lubny in the Sumy Region using an Iskander-M system.

Ukraine's losses

- Kiev lost up to 340 servicemen and 19 armored vehicles, including five Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 14 armored combat vehicles, as well as eight vehicles, five field artillery guns, a multiple rocket launcher and two electronic warfare stations Anclav-N and Bukovel-AD in the Kursk direction throughout the day.

- The overall losses of the enemy for the entire period of combat operations in the region amounted to up to 2,640 servicemen, 37 tanks, 32 armored personnel carriers, 23 infantry fighting vehicles, 206 armored combat vehicles, 96 vehicles, four anti-aircraft missile system installations, three multiple rocket launchers, 20 field artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations.

Alaudinov's statements

- The Russian Armed Forces have mopped up Martynovka from Ukrainian troops.

- Russian troops have begun to clear the Sujan area of the enemy and have also set up "barriers."

- Work is underway to block the Ukrainian armed forces from entering the area.

Evacuation

- The majority of people living in the Kursk Region's border areas have been temporarily evacuated and are now safe, said Artyom Sharov, Deputy Director of the Information Policy Department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

- Over 720 people have been moved to secure locations over the past 24 hours, either independently or by organized convoys.

- Over 9,500 residents, who left their homes in the border areas of the region, are staying in temporary accommodation centers.

- Emergencies Ministry convoys delivered 360 tons of humanitarian cargoes to the Kursk Region over the day, bringing the overall figure to 1,300 tons.