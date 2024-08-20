Georgia’s ruling party to declare ex-PM’s party unconstitutional in case of election win

TBILISI, August 20. /TASS/. Georgia’s ruling party Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia will work to declare ex-Prime Minister Mikhail Saakashvili’s United National Movement unconstitutional if it wins the October 26 election and secures a parliamentary majority, the party said in a statement.

"We need to win a constitutional majority to make the political system much healthier, something that is impossible without banning the National Movement from politics. Right after achieving a constitutional majority, we will initiate a legal process to declare the United National Movement, as well as all of its satellites and successors, unconstitutional," the statement reads.

The Georgian Dream’s leaders are confident that the National Movement still has sponsors abroad, that is, the forces that have been demanding for two years that Georgia open a second front against Russia.

Georgia will hold its parliamentary election on October 26. The ruling party’s leadership claims that its popular support stands at 60%, while many opposition parties won’t be able to reach the 5% threshold to enter parliament.