DONETSK, August 19. /TASS/. The defenses of the Ukrainian forces in Novogrodovka near Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name - Pokrovsk) are "cracking at the seams," military sources in the Donetsk People's Republic have told TASS.

"The enemy has fled positions on the northeastern outskirts of Novogrodovka. Their defenses southeast of the town are also cracking at the seams," the sources said.

On August 18, the DPR’s military told TASS that Ukrainian troops were fleeing from positions near Novogrodovka, thus opening access to the outskirts of the town.