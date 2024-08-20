Around 2,500 tons of humanitarian cargoes delivered to borderline Kursk Region

KURSK, August 20. /TASS/. Some 2,500 tons of humanitarian cargoes have been delivered to Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Artyom Sharov, deputy director of the Russian emergencies ministry’s information policy department, said.

"Efforts continue to deliver and distribute humanitarian aid. In all, around 2,500 tons of humanitarian cargoes have been delivered to the Kursk Region over the emergency situation period," he said, adding that the aid included food products, personal care amenities, building materials, school kits.

"On Monday, an emergencies ministry’s humanitarian convoy delivered 3,000 food packages to the city of Rylsk. The aid will be distributed among locals who have refused to evacuate to safer places," he said.