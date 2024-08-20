China looks to take relations with Russia to new level — vice premier

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Progressing relations between China and Russia amid the chaotic international situation show just how strong they are, and Beijing expects them to blossom even further, Vice Premier of China's State Council He Lifeng said at the 28th meeting of the Russia-China Commission for preparing regular meetings of heads of government.

He Lifeng noted that the trade turnover between Russia and China amounted to about $240 billion in 2023, showing solid growth compared to 2022. He added that trade will continue to grow in 2024. The official listed a number of areas in which ties between Beijing and Moscow have reached a new level in recent years, noting that in the face of "an increasingly complex external situation, the two sides are making every effort to realize the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries."

"Amid the chaotic international situation, the above results fully reflect the mutual trust in Russia-China relations, their stability and viability. I express my hope for a new level of cooperation, sustainability and stable development of Russia-China relations," He Lifeng emphasized.