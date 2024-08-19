Ka-52 can leave zone of enemy fire in minimum time after strike — Rostec

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter is capable of making dive turns in a matter of seconds, which enables it to stay in the zone of enemy fire for the minimum time after a strike, Rostec said.

"This helicopter is capable of more than 30-degree pitch-up maneuver and make dive turns in a matter of seconds. After a salvo of unguided missiles this allows the copter to stay within the reach of the enemy’s man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems for the minimum time," the corporation said in a news release.

Rostec also published footage from a Telegram channel showing the helicopter’s upward flight with its nose raised above the horizon. Rostec explained that the pitch-up maneuver is used, for example, when it is necessary to hit a ground target from the maximum distance without entering the enemy's air defense zone if possible.