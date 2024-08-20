DONETSK, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have moved their most battle-ready units from the frontline in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Kursk area, a law enforcement officer told TASS.

"The enemy has removed its most capable units from the frontline in the DPR. Those have been moved to the Kursk Region, to [Ukraine's] Sumy," the officer said.

According to Russian law enforcement, Ukraine has pulled troops from near Krasnoarmeisk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine), Rodinskoye, Konstantinovka and a number of small localities.